“Enormous thanks must go to our marvellous musicians who entertained us throughout the afternoon with a variety of musical styles – The Dixon Family; The Salcombe Larks, and Phil and Mahrey Berthoud, Stringing Along. And, of course to all our volunteers and helpers – we could not have done it without them” added Graham, “but we are very fortunate to have such a dedicated and compassionate team, many of whom have been with us for a number of years. They really are the stars of the show!”