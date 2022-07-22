Kingsbridge Care Hub unveils plaque to accompany Community Mosaic
The eagle eyed amongst residents of Kingsbridge may have noticed the shiny new plaque sitting alongside the fabulous community mosaic created to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which adorns the Kingsbridge Care Hub.
The mosaic was unveiled during the Care Hub’s Jubilee Garden Party by Town Mayor Philip Cole and one of the generous funders who made it all possible, South Hams District Councillor Denise O’Callaghan. However, as Suzi Garrod, Care Hub Centre Manager explained, ‘We always knew there needed to be a plaque alongside with the important detail – and now there is!”
On Monday July 18, the mosaic’s designer Michelle McQuinn joined the co-funders, South Hams District Councillor Susan Jackson and Devon County Councillor Julian Brazil for lunch at the Care Hub and, together with Suzi and Chairman Graham Smith, unveiled the explanatory plaque.
Suzi added, “We felt it was very important to acknowledge both the incredible design work by Michelle and the huge generosity of the funders without whom the mosaic simply could not have happened. The project brought so many people of all ages together to contribute their own pieces and celebrate such an amazing milestone and that is why, for us, the most important line on the plaque is the last one … “Created by the community”.
If you haven’t yet seen the mosaic, do pop down to the Care Hub (adjacent to the Town Council offices) where you will find it in pride of place overlooking the Gardens. The intricate design incorporates many elements specifically chosen by Michelle as topical for the Platinum Jubilee – why not see if you can find them all?
