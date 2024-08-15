Kingsbridge Community College, (KCC) part of Education South West, are delighted to be celebrating another year of excellent achievement from their Sixth Form students who have done brilliantly in their A Level and Vocational qualifications this summer.
Staff, students and families are rightly proud, having worked together to ensure the very best of outcomes for every young person.
The history of high academic performance has been continued at KCC and the vast majority of students have been successful in being placed in their first choice of University course and other pathways.
The Sixth Form and wider college community are celebrating the achievements of every individual, though a few stand out having demonstrated exceptional progress and attainment: Louis Bastin, achieved a phenomenal 4 A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Geography, he is off to the University of Sheffield to study Aerospace Engineering. Anna Petrenko, who joined KCC from Ukraine in 2022, achieved 3 A *s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and an A grade in Computer Science, she will be studying Physics at the University of Bristol.
Milo Clover achieved an A* in Biology as well as a further 3 A grades in Chemistry, Computer Science, and the EPQ he is off to study Chemical Engineering in Helsinki.
Hattie Parker-Swift who gained 2 As in English Literature and Art and an A in Biology will be travelling for a year and is then thinking of also heading off to the University of Bristol.
In addition to the academic qualifications, students studying vocational courses have made record progress and achievement this year, in particular Sam Roberts and Richard Roberts who achieved a triple Distinction* in the Extended Media Diploma.
Students who completed mixed vocational and academic programmes also excelled, such as Ella Bent (Double Distinction in Media Diploma and A in A Level Business) and Sophie Mitchell (Double Distinction* in Media Diploma and B in A Level Photography). Ella is off to the University of Plymouth to study Marketing.
KCC has an outstanding, popular and welcoming Sixth Form, with students joining them from a wide geographical area across South Devon. Their impressive range of subjects and outstanding outcomes attract high numbers in traditional A levels, as well as specialist areas such as Film, Photography and Philosophy.
They also offer a range of Vocational and Work Based Learning Qualifications, with the Media Diploma being a popular and high attaining course among these.
The Sixth Form provision at KCC was rated Good by Ofsted last year.
Inspectors noted that the sixth-form curriculum is precise and clear, teaching is suitably challenging and that students build on what they have learned before and from the teaching they receive, as a result, they learn very well.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College said:
“We are exceptionally proud of how Year 13 have approached their examinations and the results they have achieved reflect their effort and tenacity. There is much to celebrate for this cohort; their fantastic outcomes are a result of work over all 7 years at Kingsbridge Community College.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“A huge congratulations to all the KCC students picking up their results today. I know some of them will have attended an ESW school for their entire educational journey and it’s an absolute pleasure to have watched them grow up. I wish them all the very best for the future, I am sure whatever they choose to do next it will be bright!”