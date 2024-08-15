The Sixth Form and wider college community are celebrating the achievements of every individual, though a few stand out having demonstrated exceptional progress and attainment: Louis Bastin, achieved a phenomenal 4 A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Geography, he is off to the University of Sheffield to study Aerospace Engineering. Anna Petrenko, who joined KCC from Ukraine in 2022, achieved 3 A *s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and an A grade in Computer Science, she will be studying Physics at the University of Bristol.