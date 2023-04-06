If you are interested in first aid, would like to learn how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) or do CPR (cardiopulmonary rescusitation). If you would like to volunteer and make a difference in the community, Kingsbridge Community Day is being held tomorrow
(Saturday April 8).
You can meet the volunteers from the Dartmouth and South Hams Unit and talk about roles available within St John Ambulance.
There will be CPR, AED and first aid demonstrations, see some of the vehicles and equipment that they use, have a go at the raffle and help raise vital funds, meet the volunteers and there’ll be a special guest appearance from Bertie the Badger.
It’s being held between 9am and 5pm at Kingsbridge Town Square by the Tourist Information Centre.