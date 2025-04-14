Kingsbridge Area Food Bank is making an urgent plea for financial donations to keep the service running and supporting over 150 households.
Without this, they may have to reduce the level of support they offer and reduce the number of households they can support.
Now in their 13th year, they have seen a massive decline in available funding and grants to apply for to assist people struggling with their everyday needs.
Along with providing vital supplies, they are also working with several partner organisations to try to help their clients spend a little better, waste a little less, and address their problems head on.
A spokesperson said: "Asking for help is one of the hardest things “we” ever have to do, as human beings, but accepting help is the responsible option.
"We run a Monday-to-Friday operation, making deliveries to households from Tuesday to Friday.
"Clients receive weekly deliveries of groceries, sanitary/incontinence wear, fresh fruit & vegetables, fresh meat, cheese, milk and bread – and if wanted – meeting special dietary requirements."
The object of the Kingsbridge Area Food Bank is the prevention and/or relief of poverty in Kingsbridge and surrounding villages, primarily through the provision of food, hygiene and household products, but also related additional services, assistance and support for those in need.
The spokesperson continued: "We still deliver our food parcels – there are several reasons for this:
"From a safeguarding point of view – seeing clients in their surroundings gives us a better understanding of the level at which they are coping – especially if there are children or young people in the household.
“From a transport point of view there is very little choice of public transport available and with the recent government increase in suggested bus fares – a return fare is now £6 (2 x £3 fares) per adult – it generally costs less in fuel for our drivers.
“From a volunteer point of view – our building is their safe space – to carry out their volunteering and receive any support they require – allowing hundreds of visitors would be damaging to their circumstances, as they all get very different benefits (physical, health, mental health, confidence) from their sessions."
Referrals come from a vast range of professional agencies including South Hams District Council, local Town and Parish Councils, schools, health visitors, doctors, hospitals, drug & alcohol services and many more.
In April 2020 Kingsbridge Area Food Bank was registered as a charity with the Charity Commission - number 1189068 .
The ongoing cost-of-Living crisis has put even greater pressure on the most stable of households and people who never thought they would struggle, hasve found that they need a food bank are asking for help.
This year they are facing higher-than-ever costs, and energy prices are rising again.
Kingsbridge Area Food Bank are also facing a move but they can’t do any of this without the help and donations from their supporters and the local community.
The charity has set up a JustGiving page and to make a donation you can visit: https://tinyurl.com/2p8nueca