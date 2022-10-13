Drum Devon is a local social enterprise which aims to provide high quality, authentic and accessible drum and percussion workshops. They put these classes on in a variety of settings including community groups, schools, events and parties, as well as therapeutic settings, which they hope will benefit those taking part mentally and socially. They say of the sessions: “Drumming is a great way to boost your personal and social wellbeing” and invite local people to “come and join us and lose yourself in rhythm. Learn how to play West African rhythms and experience the feeling of playing together as a group.” Participants don’t require previous experience and Drum Devon assure those interested in the experience that their workshops are accessible to all.