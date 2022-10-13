Kingsbridge gets drumming
The Devon Recovery Learning Community are hosting a free 8-week drumming course from Friday 28th October, as a way of improving mental health and well being. The classes will be run by James Carr from Drum Devon and will take place at the scout hut in Derby road in Kingsbridge and Palace Avenue Methodist Church in Paignton.
The sessions are being funded by the Devon Partnership NHS Trust, and organisers hope they will act as a therapeutic and confidence-boosting musical experience for partakers.
Drum Devon is a local social enterprise which aims to provide high quality, authentic and accessible drum and percussion workshops. They put these classes on in a variety of settings including community groups, schools, events and parties, as well as therapeutic settings, which they hope will benefit those taking part mentally and socially. They say of the sessions: “Drumming is a great way to boost your personal and social wellbeing” and invite local people to “come and join us and lose yourself in rhythm. Learn how to play West African rhythms and experience the feeling of playing together as a group.” Participants don’t require previous experience and Drum Devon assure those interested in the experience that their workshops are accessible to all.
James Carr, who is running the sessions, has over 20 years experience as a drummer and percussionist and 18 years teaching in both the UK and abroad. In the sessions, James focuses “on the social context in which the music is derived”, as well as encouraging participants to build their confidence and focus on improving their mental health.
With World Mental Health Day having been celebrated last week, a time where perople around the world reflected on their mental health and considered steps they could take to improve it, there’s no better time to try a new activity that focuses on boosting personal wellbeing.
The Kingsbridge sessions will run from 5:30pm-7pm and the Paignton sessions will run from 11am to 1pm, with a follow on session from 1:30pm-3:30pm, with booking available online.
To contact the DRLC, call 01392 677067.
