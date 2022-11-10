Kingsbridge named as top place to live
Kingsbridge has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by popular lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.
The list is made up of 250 places around the UK, covering countless counties outside of London.
The researchers take into account multiple factors, such as places to shop, eat, local attractions, culture, schools and property prices.
Kingsbridge is praised for its culture, the things to do there (with Kingsbridge Fair week receiving a special mention), and the businesses it offers.
Hero Brown, the national lifestyle journalist who created the company, commends the town: “Happiest on the water? If you crave a laid-back boaty lifestyle, you can’t beat this vibrant town at the top of the Salcombe estuary.”
She describes its “buzzing high street”, “fabulous walks” and “amazing beach(es)”, as well as praising local restaurants, including Twenty Seven, The Crabshell Inn, Scoops ice cream parlour, The Old Warehouse and The Bakehouse for the food and service they offer. She also describes the “pretty impressive entrepreneurial crowd”, writing “fun fact: the creator of the world’s first plastic-free sneaker lives here.”
Kingsbridge is one of the ten Devon entries on the list, with places like Sidmouth, Ashburton and Totnes all making it into the top 250.
Muddy Stilettos was created in 2011 and has since grown remarkably; they can now be found in over 28 counties.
Their ‘Muddy Awards’ are “the biggest and most respected small business lifestyle awards in the UK”, and celebrate local businesses around the country.
