Police are investigating an assault which took place in Kingsbridge at around 4pm on Sunday September 1.
It was reported that the incident occurred on the grass area near St Edmunds Walk, where a teenage boy was assaulted by a group of teenagers, where he sustained facial injuries.
It is believed that there may be footage of the incident circulating on social media – we ask that this is not shared and instead reported to police.
Enquiries remain ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information which may assist them to contact police on 101 or visit their website quoting reference 50240221329