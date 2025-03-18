Kingsbridge Primary School is thrilled to invite education leaders, teachers, and educators to an immersive Talk for Writing Showcase Open Morning this month.
Kingsbridge Primary is proud to have been awarded Showcase School status, one of only eleven in the UK, after just two and a half years of implementing Talk for Writing. While their journey is ongoing, this event provides an ideal opportunity for school leaders and educators to explore a proven, high-quality approach to writing and learn how to embed it in their schools.
Talk for Writing is a teaching framework that raises standards and accelerates progress. Based on the principles of how children learn, it enables children to imitate the language they need for a particular topic orally, before reading and analysing it and then writing their version.
The open morning is on Thursday, 27th March from 9:15 AM to 12:00 PM and during the event teachers will have the opportunity to:
- Observe: Watch Talk for Writing lessons being taught in real classrooms, offering insight into the approach's dynamic and effective methodology.
- Explore: View pupils' work and see the direct impact of Talk for Writing in their books, showcasing the progress students make.
- Learn: Discover more about the approach and its benefits, enhancing your understanding of how it supports writing development.
- Discuss: Engage with staff about our implementation journey, ask questions, and share ideas on how this approach can be integrated into other schools.
Miranda Martyn, Assistant Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
"We are incredibly proud to be recognised as one of only eleven Showcase Schools in the UK. This open morning provides a unique chance for education leaders to witness the transformative power of Talk for Writing firsthand and discover how it can elevate writing standards in their own schools."