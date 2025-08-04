Kingsbridge Recreation Ground has received another coveted Green Flag Award in recognition of the quality of the grounds.
The occasion was marked by Town Mayor Julia Wingate flying the flag at the park entrance, to coincide with the RHS Britain in Bloom National Judging Day.
The Mayor would like to say a big thank you to Kingsbridge in Bloom, the South Hams District Council’s and Town Council’s Grounds Maintenance Teams, Wild About Kingsbridge, and all those local residents that have been hard at work ensuring that Kingsbridge is kept in a beautiful condition.
The Green Flag Award® scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.
It’s purposes and aims are:
To ensure that everybody has access to quality green and other open spaces, irrespective of where they live.
To ensure that these spaces are appropriately managed and meet the needs of the communities that they serve.
To establish standards of good management.
To promote and share good practice amongst the green space sector.
To recognise and reward the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers.
Kingsbridge and Bloom’s judges visited on Wednesday July 30.
KiB’s volunteers are from all walks of life and no gardening knowledge is required.
A small planting team guide the planting each year and how to maintain itvand others dig, prune, weed, pick up litter, remove plant waste, maintain equipment and water during dry spells.
They follow the RHS Britain In Bloom guidelines and enter the annual competition in the South West Small towns category.
Their success over the years has seen them being invited to take part in the National competition.
