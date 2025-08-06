The Kingsbridge Show Committee need some help on the big day Saturday September 6.
They’re looking for four volunteers to lend a hand with gate steward duties on 6 September:
they need one person from 11am–1pm one person from 1pm–3pm (No Entry gate),
and two people from 12pm–2pm (Admissions gate, working alongside show members).
A quick gate debrief will be given on the Friday before the show at the Showground.
This is a great way to support one of the biggest and best-loved events in the South Hams calendar and be part of the action.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.