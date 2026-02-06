Patient safety specialists at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, which between them both serve the South Hams, have spent a day in the life of each other’s operating theatres, demonstrating how shared learning and fresh perspectives can help drive safety improvements in healthcare.
Facilitated by Health Innovation South West, to improve patient safety and quality in their operating theatres, the peer-to-peer exercise was built on strong support from senior leadership and staff open to embracing an opportunity to test assumptions and improve system working through open communication.
Recognising that theatre environments can be siloed, coupled with some curiosity, patient safety specialists in Devon were keen to understand how their practices aligned to those of neighbouring trusts, and what they could learn about how their differences to prevent low harm events.
The South West Patient Safety Collaborative, hosted by Health Innovation South West, connected the teams and a plan was made for each team to spend a day in the other’s theatre environment.
Together they agreed an observation framework focused on safety practices and processes, and provided feedback directly to the other team.
While theatre teams initially had reservations about being observed by peers, these were swiftly overcome by the realisation that there was much to learn from each other.
For Susan Pendleton, Matron at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, the familiarity and expertise of the teams made it easier to share constructive feedback: “The observations were reassuring as they aligned with areas already being worked on, highlighting the value of peer reviews”.
Maria Patterson, Associate Director of Patient Safety and Quality at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The teams enjoyed meeting each other, which helped alleviate feelings of isolation in the theatre environment”, said Maria. “This proactive and positive engagement ensured that the collaboration was not perceived as a critical assessment, but rather as a constructive and supportive exercise.”
Teams taking part described sessions as engaging and constructive, soliciting good practice and areas for improvement, such as the WHO Surgical Safety Checklist and documenting team briefs and debriefs.
Both trusts recognised the importance of transparency and openness in making the exercise productive and to help foster a culture of continuous improvement.
Senior support was also vital. “The chief nurses were hugely supportive and enthusiastic about the collaboration”, said Maria. “
“This support was crucial in ensuring the success of the initiative and demonstrated the importance of system-wide collaboration and continuous learning.”
The exercise has encouraged both trusts to reconsider their strategies for sharing incidents, actions or changes internally within their organisations, including by way of digital alerts, newsletters and matron updates to theatre teams.
By addressing barriers and maintaining open communication, other trusts can also benefit from similar collaborative exercises.
As for advice to other patient safety teams interested in exploring peer-to-peer collaboration exercises.
“Be brave and reach out”, advises Maria. “Schedule meetings and agree on specific areas for observation”, said Susan.
