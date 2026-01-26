Robbie Young (20) is raising funds in memory of his friend Josh Hyman who tragically died last year aged (19) after being hit by a train.
Robbie ran every day of January to raise awareness of men’s mental health. The funds will go to Andy’s Man Club.
He finished the last mile at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park with a toast to Josh.
At the time of writing he had raised £1,545.
Andy’s Man Club is where men aged 18 and above can speak openly about their issues in a non-judgmental environment through shared experiences.
The closest groups to the South Hams are Mondays at 7pm at Rees Youth and Community Centre, Mudge Way, Plympton PL7 2PS or Moor Imagination Collective CIC, Chapel Street, Buckfastleigh TQ11 0AB.
