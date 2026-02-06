How to Share With Just Friends
South Hams residents are being encouraged to have their say on the future of local government in the county.
Last year, the government announced it is changing council structures across the country.
This means the current “two tier” system, with a county council and eight district councils, will come to an end.
These two-tier councils will be replaced with new unitary councils, which will deliver all the core council services currently provided by the two-tier system.
Existing councils were asked by the government to put together proposals for what the new unitary councils should look like
South Hams District Council has been involved in the creation of the Reimagining Devon proposal, which is one of several proposals that have been put to government.
The government is now looking for public feedback on the proposals that Devon’s councils have put forward and people living in the South Hams are being encouraged to make their voices heard and take part in the consultation.
Cllr Dan Thomas, Leader of South Hams District Council, said: “Change is coming for local government, that much is certain. “But so much of what that change will look like is still unknown – and that’s why it is so important that people living here have their say.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get this right for the people of Devon.
“We need you to tell the government what matters most to you. We need you to tell them what services matter most to you – and what more you need from a new unitary council.
“The new councils that get created need to make sense for everyone living in Devon.
They need to ensure everyone living here gets a fair deal, equal access to services and a strong relationship with their councillors.
“Local government reorganisation will affect us all, so have your say now and let the government know what is important to you.”
You can take part in the government’s consultation online by visiting: https://www.devonlgr.co.uk by Thursday March 26.
