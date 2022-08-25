Kingsbridge students celebrate exam success
The GCSE students at Kingsbridge Community College have much to celebrate today following a very successful results day. Over the course of their two years of GCSE study, students have had to deal with a disrupted education which at times has been very hard, but they have worked consistently to overcome these barriers and risen to the challenge admirably. It was a pleasure to witness the students open their envelopes today and get the grades that they deserved and had worked so hard to achieve.
The accomplishments of all students who overcame the challenges of the pandemic to achieve GCSE grades deserve praise. The following students gain a special mention for exceptional attainment: Louie Bastin who achieved grade 9s in all the subjects that he studied and Miles Clover, Ellie Mack, Borbala Farkas, James Alexander, Harry Finch, Sacha Denny, Luke Sterry, Mia Ryrie, Leila Wing, Xavier Bly and Harriet Parker-Swift, who all achieved a grade average above a grade 8. They should be rightly proud of these exceptional performances.
Schools are not only measured on the achievement of students but also on the progress that they make from their Year 7 starting point when they enter secondary education. It is a pleasure to be able to celebrate Leo Hobart, Owen Sheppard, Madelaine Rossiter, Jasmine Tucker, Rosie Cadle, Charlotte Beer, Poppy White, Harry Cross, Alex Smith, Annabelle Duffield-Bevan, Hazel Benns and Sam Roberts who were among the students who made exceptional progress throughout their studies due to their consistently high levels of effort and determination to be successful. These students were role models to others in showing that we can all achieve anything that we set our minds to.
We are proud of the accomplishments of all of our students. This year 11 group have flourished throughout their studies, despite the tremendous challenges that they have had to overcome, and are sure to continue to have a positive impact on others in the next stage of their lives. Tina Graham, Principal said: “Congratulations to everyone who received exam results today. The resilience that our Year 11 students have shown under unprecedented conditions is remarkable. Each student is exceptional and inspiring in different ways. They have continued to be an inspiration to our community though all of the hardship that they have had to face and whilst some of this is measured in the exam results that they achieved today, it is also evidence in the immense participation that they have shown in extra-curricular activities such as Duke of Edinburgh award, college council and community volunteering. The students have embraced this first full academic year in college since 2019 with real vigour and the camaraderie and care for each other that they show is truly awesome. I would like to thank all of the staff and families who have supported and encouraged students to believe in themselves and make the most of their opportunities. I wish all students the very best in their future endeavours.
