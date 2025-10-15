The current dive blocks at Kingsbridge Kingfishers Swimming Club are over 25 years old and starting to break so desperately need updating.
There is a huge difference between the old blocks and new modern blocks and updating them will benefit everyone from the youngest swimmers learning the basics, to the older athletes aiming for personal bests, county, regional and national qualifying times.
This will enable swimmers at the club to learn to dive on the modern equipment they use at competitive galas, in turn helping them to compete effectively at all levels.
The latest dive blocks are designed with modern features that make a significant difference in the swimmers' performance
They have adjustable footrests for better stability, non-slip surfaces for safety and improved design for faster more efficient take- offs.
They need five blocks in total and have already been able to buy two.
The fundraising target is £10,190 in total but they have been offered a grant from Sport England
This means that if they raise £5,095 Sport England Movement Fund will match this contribution and they would reach their total.
Kingfishers Swimming Club is a club made up of swimmers from the local area, with coaches and committee members who are also part of the local community.
Situated in a coastal area it is vital that young people are able to swim at a proficient standard and therefore the club plays an important role in the community.
Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise for both physical and mental health, however the impact of the club reaches much further into the community.
A number of our older swimmers who work as lifeguards at the pool or others who have gone on to work with the RNLI.
