The Landworks project in Dartington recently welcomed a royal visitor, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.
Princess Anne spent an hour touring the site, meeting staff and participants, and learning how the project supports people leaving the criminal justice system to rebuild their lives.
Landworks was founded by Project Director Chris Parsons, who began the initiative after years of employing people facing social and personal challenges.
“About 35 years ago, I started employing people through a landscape and construction business, and the first guy who joined us was an addict in recovery,” said Chris. “As the company grew, about a third of the workforce were people who were slightly struggling in life. They’d got the wrong side of the law, and in 2005, I started taking men leaving HMP Channings Wood, our local prison, on the day of their release.”
He explained that the project acts as a bridge between prison and community life. Participants typically spend six to nine months on placement, gaining skills and confidence through practical work.
“Once people have got themselves into the programme, they start working with our counsellor, who provides drug and alcohol support,” Chris said. “A large percentage of our cohort will have been through the care system, alienated at school or othered, and pretty quickly got into trouble with the police. We’re really looking for people who want the chance to change.”
Those on placement take part in a range of enterprises, including woodworking, pottery, market gardening and site work. Shared lunches are an important part of the daily routine, creating a sense of community and equality among staff and participants.
Chris added: “We all wear the same shirts, the same tops, all Landworks so nobody knows who’s the boss. In the criminal justice system, you’re often just treated as a criminal, but here we don’t judge.”
The project employs four full-time and three part-time staff, with specialists overseeing different areas. Daniela coordinates operations, Graham runs the workshop, Monica leads the market garden, Julia oversees pottery, and May supports health and well-being. A counsellor visits twice a week and also leads yoga sessions.
Landworks currently supports 14 participants each week, working closely with Torbay Probation and others from Plymouth and Exeter. The project boasts impressive outcomes, with reoffending rates below six per cent and employment rates just under 93 per cent.
“We’ve got a lot of good local employers who’ve been interested,” said Chris. “Construction sites, Riverford Farm and so on have been very beneficial.”
During her visit, Princess Anne met participants and staff, engaging in conversation about their experiences and the project’s approach. “She listened, but challenged,” said Chris. “I really like the fact that she understood the difficult journey from the criminal justice system back into our community. I think our guys actually felt heard, which was tremendous.”
Looking ahead, Landworks has secured funding for a new initiative called Reimagining Rehabilitation and Resettlement. The project will draw on 12 years of experience to develop a blueprint for replicating Landworks’ success elsewhere.
“We’ve got another 18 months to provide a manual on how you could replicate this project,” Chris said. “It’s about pulling together the evidence we’ve gained rich data from the last twelve years.”
