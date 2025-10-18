FAMILIES across Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth, Somerset and Torbay are being urged to consider adoption — not because they’re perfect, but because they’re ready to offer a child a safe, loving home.
October 20 to 26 is National Adoption Week and this year Adopt South West is challenging common misconceptions about who can adopt and is encouraging those who may have previously ruled themselves out to come forward.
And the message is clear; children don’t need a flawless household — they need a place where they feel accepted, supported and loved.
Children who need adoption come from a variety of backgrounds, so adopters are needed with a wide range of knowledge, skills, and lifestyles.
Regardless of your religion or culture, if you are single or in a relationship, heterosexual or LGBTQ+, if you rent or own a home or if you already have children or not, what matters most is the ability to provide stability and care.
“Too often, people think they won’t be considered to adopt because they’re not ‘perfect’,” said Amanda White, Adopt South West’s Head of Service.
“Children are looking for the right families who see them, hear them and welcome them into a stable family home.”
Currently there are 122 children who are actively “family finding”, which include 18 sibling groups, with more boys than girls waiting for a loving home.
They are children of all ages, with older children, those with additional needs, disabilities or in sibling groups waiting longer.
And of those who are waiting, 28 are seeking Early Permanence – Early Permanence is a type of planning which helps a child or children find a safe, stable and permanent home as quickly as possible, living with their potential adopters prior to final decisions being made.
Adopting a child has the power to transform lives. Giving a child a caring home means they have consistency and love.
This is crucial for healthy attachment and development.
National Adoption Week is an opportunity to celebrate the commitment of adopters and the difference it makes to children.
If you do want to take that step and become an adopter, Adopt South West provides full training, ongoing support and guidance throughout the process.
From initial enquiry to post-adoption support, the agency works closely with families to ensure they feel confident and prepared.
Liza Barry, 46, is an adopter who lives in Plymouth. She adopted her 14-year-old daughter in 2013 and her seven-year-old daughter in 2019.
She is also the “stepmother” to a child adopted by her partner before they met: “There are so many amazing children who desperately need safe families and I know there are plenty of people who wish to extend their family,” says Liza.
“I was a single adopter working full time when I adopted my oldest and later my smallest daughter.
“Neither of those things were a barrier to adopting despite me worrying that a perfect 2:4 family was the requirement. This was not the case.”
She added that the adoption assessment teases out how a child can fit into your world: “There are no limitations. As long as you are stable and committed, have physical space and lots of love to give we want and need to hear from you.
“Please, be brave and speak to Adopt South West and start that journey!”
Councillor Richard Jefferies, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for Children’s Social Care said: “We have more children than we have adopters and the gap is growing.
"Our campaign this year highlights real stories from adoptive families who’ve discovered that the most important ingredient isn’t a spotless home or a textbook parenting style — it’s the willingness to show up, keep going, and offer unconditional love.
“If you’ve ever thought about adoption — even just once — now is the time to explore it.”
