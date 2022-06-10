Kingsbridge through to Britain in Bloom final
After a two-year gap because of Covid, Britain in Bloom is back and Kingsbridge has made it to this year’s finals in the Small Town category
Subscribe newsletter
Kingsbridge in Bloom is through to the nationwide finals of the RHS Britain in Bloom competition.
It has made it through to the Small Town category.
Following a two-year hiatus, the competition’s UK Finals return for 2022 with 46 community gardening groups looking to wow judges this summer. This year, finalists will be judged according to strengthened environmental criteria that will help them to consider sustainability issues and implement planet-friendly gardening techniques within their community projects.
Many of this year’s finalists have been shaped by the pandemic and a growing interest in bringing people together through gardening.
Kay Clark, RHS Community Development Manager said:
“We’re excited that Britain in Bloom UK Finals will return in full force this year, featuring some new competitors, new audiences and underpinned by a new found admiration for all that our public green spaces provide and mean to us.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |