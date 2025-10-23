A Kingsbridge non-profit community interest company supporting people with dementia and neurodivergence has been awarded the top 5-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
Next Steps Together (NeST), based at the Tumbly Hill Wellbeing Hub, received the maximum score following an Environmental Health Officer inspection on 22 October. The officer was said to be “very impressed” by the company’s food preparation, hygiene and monitoring standards.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to have received a 5-star food hygiene rating,” said NeST Chief Executive Suzi Garrod. “It’s a real testament to how hard our small team has worked since taking on the building in May, making sure that every aspect of Tumbly Hill meets the highest standards of care and quality.”
Garrod thanked everyone who helped achieve the rating, “especially our chef, Gareth Darvell, who brings more than 15 years of professional experience to the role,” she added. Darvell previously worked as Head Chef at The Tradesman’s Arms in Stokenham and as Sous Chef at the award-winning Millbrook Inn.
NeST supports people experiencing life changes — including those living with dementia, neurodivergence, or bereavement — through wellbeing services, social groups and intergenerational activities.
For the team at Tumbly Hill, the rating signals an exciting next step as the prepare to host more community lunches, coffee mornings, and local events. “Longer term, our goal is to develop a community teaching kitchen where widowers, people who live alone, and older members with dementia can share cooking skills with younger, neurodivergent members,” says Garrod.
“We’ll soon be launching a community crowdfunder to raise funds for new equipment and kitchen upgrades,” Garrod explains. “We’d love to hear from local tradespeople or businesses who might be willing to donate time, equipment, or materials to support this next phase.
“This 5-star rating is just the beginning — and we’re so excited for what comes next.”
