Daryna, Brynn, Dina, and Oli are all currently rehearsing for KAT's next play, Play On! About a pretty poor Amateur Dramatics society called the Parcombe Regis Theatrical Society or PRATS for short, who are struggling to put on a Murder Mystery that the writer keeps on changing the plot too, the walls are wobbling, doors are sticking, and the sound effects are never right. This hysterical laugh-out-loud comedy has all the hallmarks of being a great show and can be seen at the end of September at Malborough Village Hall.