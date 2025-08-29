The A379 is blocked between Harraton Cross and Modbury following a landslide overnight.
The short cut the Modbury side is gridlocked.
Elaine Grant posted on Kingsbridge Area Community Group contacted police at 3am and they were already aware with Highways also being notified.
Elaine posted that a motorbike could get through but not a car.
A spokesperson from Modbury Fire Station said: “Please be careful while driving as there is localised flooding and debris on the road.”
Meanwhile there was flooding at Church Street in Kingsbridge.
The Old Inn at Halwell will be closed until Sunday lunchtime (August 31) as the bar has flooded.
