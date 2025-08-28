Are you passionate about Devon’s heritage, have a few hours a week to spare, enjoy working with others, and have a good eye for detail?
The Devon Rural Archive (DRA), set on the beautiful Shilstone estate near Modbury, is looking for volunteers - especially on Saturdays and Sundays.
You could be welcoming visitors, helping with research, shelving and organising collection items, or cataloguing new acquisitions.
Travel expenses are paid, and volunteers enjoy a discount in the Café.
Conservation volunteers are also needed to take part in environmental projects and help maintain the beautiful, historic landscape at Shilstone.
You could find yourself uncovering the 17th-century water theatre, clearing the rills and leats that connect cascading medieval fishponds, or harvesting apples for pressing.
It’s a chance to learn new skills, enjoy the outdoors, and be part of a team making a real difference..
