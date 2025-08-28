Last week Kingsbridge firefighters and the police responded to reports of a 98 year old lady an elderly lady trapped under a mobility scooter in a field near Kingsbridge.
As can often be the case, information of the incident from the caller and the actual one they attended were a little different.
On arrival at the scene, having taken a drive across a recently harvested field, they found a lady who was out trying to enjoy the glorious bank holiday weather.
Unfortunately, she had driven her mobility scooter into a ditch which she was unable to manoeuvre it out of.
Having decided to get off her scooter to try and free it from the ditch, which she was unable to do, she took a rest on the ground before finding she was unable to get herself back up.
Thankfully, a passing dog walker noticed her and alerted emergency services.
The crew was able to free the scooter from the small ditch, help her to her feet and back onto her scooter.
They then kept her company as she drove her way back to the road .
A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire Service said: “We left this incredible 98 year old in the care of the police to ensure she was able to safety return home.
“Although we truly admire this lady’s independence and sense of adventure we would recommend that when out enjoying the countryside you always take a mobile phone and preferably go with others and share your experiences.”
To help an elderly person on a day out, plan ahead by choosing accessible locations, allow plenty of time for rests and flexibility, and prioritize comfort and safety by checking facilities and bringing needed supplies.
Respect their wishes and encourage independence, while also providing physical and emotional support.
Activities can range from gentle walks and visiting familiar places to enjoying cultural events or creative hobbies.
