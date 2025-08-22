Nick Veasey has built a career by revealing what the human eye cannot see. Working with industrial X-ray machines, the British artist transforms everyday objects into hauntingly beautiful compositions that lie somewhere between science, anatomy, and fine art. His practice, which began almost accidentally when asked to X-ray a fizzy-pop can for television, has evolved into a lifelong pursuit of exposing the hidden structures that underpin our world.
Veasey’s subjects range from delicate flora and brooding portraiture to the mechanical intricacies of classic cars and aircraft. Each work is painstakingly constructed: sometimes requiring dozens, even hundreds, of separate X-ray exposures digitally layered into a single image. The result is a ghostly transparency that invites viewers to reconsider what lies beneath the surface of objects both familiar and extraordinary.
A Ferrari F40, a Boeing 747, or even a simple portrait under Veasey’s lens reveal a quiet elegance in their internal frameworks. “I remember seeing a piece of X-ray art in a magazine in America when I was a child, and I thought it was incredible,” recounts Veasey. “I then stumbled across the process again when I was working on The Big Breakfast with my wife, and it’s really escalated from there - now I make a living from it.”
Veasey first embarked on using X-rays creatively in the late 1990’s, and began experimenting with flowers, small objects before eventually progressing to larger and more ambitious subjects like vehicles and people.
“To create these works I often have to take objects apart, piece by piece, so every component can be X-rayed. For the larger projects, like the classic cars, I often use a studio in Germany - it’s the only space big enough to handle them. It can take months to put a single image together, but for me the bigger the challenge, the better. That scale gives the work its power.”
Veasey is a regular exhibitor at the Drang Art Gallery in Salcombe, but has showcased his works all over the world.
