Monday August 25 was a busy day for Bigbury Coastguard Rescue.
As the team prepared for a voluntary safety patrol, they were tasked to Westcombe beach to reports of a person cut off by the tide.
They arrived at the scene as Hope Cove Lifeboat was rescuing them from a cove.
They were safely delivered ashore with their dog by the lifeboat.
The team were then mobilised from Kingston to reports of a car becoming submerged by water on the tidal road at Aveton Gifford.
Thankfully the driver was able to wade to safety but the car wasn't so fortunate.
Remember in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.