Totnes based artist and co-founder of Soundart Radio Lucinda Guy will be staging her opera The Fairy Temple, which is being showcased at Tete a Tete, the UK's biggest festival of new opera, at the Cockpit Theatre in London on Tuesday September 23 at 7pm.
The text is from Devon-based 17th C. poet Robert Herrick, and describes a temple "with small bones instead of walls" and the "part pagan, part papistical" rituals therein, illuminated by "the silver-light of snails".
Throughout the work, Herrick oscillates between the sublime and the ridiculous to create a powerful, irreverent, magical atmosphere.
This production will invite the audience into the fairies' world, and is performed by singers and musicians who live close to the church where Herrick was vicar. It features recordings from this enchanting location, and new, live music.
The village of Dean Prior was once home to Robert (1591-1674) whose many poems document the rituals, spells and nature of the time.
He is well known for his style, and in his earlier works for frequent references to lovemaking and the female body.
His later poetry was of a more spiritual and philosophical nature.
In this new work by his contemporary neighbour, composer Lucinda, we enter the temple of the fairies as they perform their services and celebrations.
Written in the church where Herrick was vicar, and infused with the atmosphere of Dartmoor, this show draws on the methods of early opera with elements of 20th century modernism and neopagan playfulness.
Lucinda would like to encourage any people from the South Hams who happen to be in London on September 23 to come along.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.