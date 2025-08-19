The spectacular landscape of the Sharpham Estate on the banks of the River Dart, was in the national spotlight on Bank Holiday Monday August 25 on BBC One, when it featured in an episode of Escape to the Country.
Viewers joined presenter Jules Hudson and Jack Skuse from conservation training charity Ambios as they explored the Sharpham Trust’s rewilding fields, and Jack demonstrated how to build an osprey nest.
The artificial nests, made at Lower Sharpham Farm, are part of a project to tempt ospreys back to the Dart Valley.
Ospreys like a single tree that’s isolated, with a good view point.
Thanks to funding from DEFRA’s Farming in Protected Landscapes programme, in July last year, several eight-metre-high pole-mounted nests were placed in carefully selected spots on the Sharpham Estate close to the River Dart.
The aim is to give ospreys a safe place to rest and breed, far from any disturbance from human activity.
Ospreys need healthy fish populations to thrive - especially salmon.
Sadly, like many UK rivers, the Dart is under pressure from sewage, phosphates and agricultural pollution.
Restoring fish stocks is essential for the return of these top predators, illustrating a central truth of Sharpham and Ambios’ rewilding work: in nature, everything is connected.
Visitors to the Sharpham Estate — whether attending events or retreats, or enjoying walks and bike rides - can experience this rewilding in action… and will hopefully soon witness the return of ospreys to South Devon.
Julian Carnell, Director of the Sharpham Trust said: It’s wonderful that Escape to the Country is shining a national spotlight on our rewilding work here at Sharpham.
“The chance to welcome ospreys back to the River Dart is thrilling – but it’s about much more than one species.
“By restoring habitats and improving the river’s health, we’re creating the conditions where nature can truly flourish.
“These nests are both an invitation to the ospreys and a symbol of our commitment to rewilding."
Jack Skuse, Director at Ambios said: "Ospreys have been spotted locally, but may be unable to breed without suitable nesting sites.
“Working with an expert team, we’ve installed pole-mounted nests to tempt back the ‘mullet hawk’ – named for their love of mullet fish.
“We’re delighted Escape to the Country is sharing this story, and this work also features in our training courses, sharing the full journey from idea to installation with our trainees."
Sharpham House is a majestic 18th Palladian villa overlooking the River Dart. But it wasn't always so.
Sharpham is an ancient place and people are known to have lived here from at least 1260.
The name exactly describes its situation in the Saxon words schearp (meaning sharp) and ham (referring to the bend in the river).
The first known inhabitants here were a family called de Schearpham, taking their name from where they lived. Thomas de Schearpham was the owner of the original manor house that was located here in 1260.
The house has been expanded and redeveloped throughout the centuries during which it has had a number of colourful owners.
Escape to the Country is still available to watch on the BBC iPlayer at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002hpj4
