A decades-long campaign to preserve a public open space in Brixham could receive another boost next week – for just £1.
Torbay Council’s cabinet is expected to approve the sale of the final piece of the Wishings Field jigsaw for less than the price of a loaf of bread.
Brixham’s fight for the field dates back to the early 2000s when developers attempted to acquire it for housing.
In 2010, the land was registered as a village green, securing it from development, and a long programme of maintenance and improvements began.
Then, in June 2022, with developers circling again, Brixham Town Council bought the land at auction to ensure it remained in public hands.
Now, the cabinet plans to transfer the final piece of land—a small area leading off Mudstone Lane into the northeast corner of the field. Previously blighted by fly-tipping, the area has been cleaned up through community efforts, with tidying, trimming, and planting underway.
If the cabinet agrees to the £1 sale next week, it will no longer be responsible for maintaining the area.
A restrictive covenant will be in place to guarantee that the area remains a public open space.