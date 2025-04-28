This period home for sale is a barn conversion with “spectacular” panoramic views of Dartmoor.
Candleford, in Worston, near Yealmpton, is an attached property with period features throughout, such as vaulted ceilings and exposed roof trusses.
A covered entrance porch features stained glass panels and a wooden stable door, which leads into the entrance hall.
The dining room features a full-height window with Dartmoor views, a wood-burning stove on a slate hearth, and a mono-pitched ceiling with exposed roof trusses.
A wooden lift-latch door leads to the kitchen and breakfast room, containing an electric Cookmaster range cooker and steps down to a play room with exposed ceiling beams.
The sitting room, accessed from the inner hall, has exposed ceiling beams, while the drawing room is a split-level space with a vaulted ceiling, arched windows, and a limestone fireplace with a wood-burning stove.
Completing the ground floor are the utility room, a downstairs WC, a shower room and under-stairs storage.
The oak staircase leads to the first floor, where the principal bedroom offers an en-suite shower room and a vaulted ceiling.
There are three further bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom, and three skylights on the landing.
Outside, there is a large south-facing courtyard garden, a double garage, a shed, a stable block, a shrubbery area, and a paddock, with the grounds totalling more than two acres.
The property is on the market with Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £800,000.
The agent commented: ”Set in a truly stunning location, this attached period barn conversion enjoys spectacular panoramic views of fields and woodland as far as Dartmoor from the majority of the property and is rural without being isolated. An abundance of beautiful features grace the house throughout which provides spacious and flexible accommodation to suit any number of lifestyles.”