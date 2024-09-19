A contemporary home with “stunning” panoramic sea views is up for grabs in a charity house draw worth more than £2,000,000.
The Omaze Million Pound House Draw has announced that the next property it will be giving away is a “luxurious” Devon home close to Exmouth.
The draw will raise money to support the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), and the partnership is backed by CALM patron Romesh Ranganathan.
The house has been designed to embrace the surrounding landscape, with full-height windows running the length of the property, offering views of the Devon countryside from almost every room.
Entering the property, the atrium features a skylight and leads into a double height sitting and dining room with sliding glass doors to the garden and a galleried landing above.
Also on the ground floor is a kitchen and breakfast room with a breakfast bar and sliding doors, an open plan lounge and a study overlooking the gardens.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, the principal of which has a dressing room and an en-suite shower, while the other rooms are served by a family bathroom.
Adjacent to the main house, is a guest annexe with a self-contained kitchenette and en-suite.
Outside, there is a rear garden including a terrace, a lawn, and a swimming pool, while to the front is a driveway and an integrated garage.
The house will be mortgage free for the winner, who will also win £250,000 in cash and can choose to live in the house, rent it out for an estimated £4,000 per month, or sell it.
The money raised for CALM will be used to fund CALM's suicide prevention helpline to help more people find hope and a reason to stay, keeping more families and loved ones together.
The house draw is being backed by comedian and CALM patron Romesh Ranganathan, who commented: “I’m thrilled that CALM is partnering with Omaze. People may look at me as 'that comedian on the TV' but I know firsthand what it’s like to lose a close mate to suicide and also to really struggle with suicidal thoughts. And I know I’m far from the only one - one in five of us will have suicidal thoughts.
“That's a huge number and it’s why, as CALM Patron, I know being involved in the Omaze House Draw is so important. Not only will it mean more people know that CALM is there for them, but it will also help fund their life-saving helpline, so CALM can be there for people when they need it the most."
James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is honoured to be partnering with CALM for our latest house draw.
“By offering this stunning house in Devon, along with £250,000 in cash, Omaze gives people the chance to win a life-changing prize that can enable them to live mortgage or rent free, whilst also raising money for charities. Our charity partners get introduced to vast new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach.
“We’re extremely proud that the Omaze community has raised over £56 million for good causes across the UK.”
Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Devon are available now at omaze.co.uk.
The draw closes on Sunday October 27 for online entries and Tuesday October 29 2024 for postal entries.