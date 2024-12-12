The Christmas Tree Festival is drawing to a close at St Peter’s and All Saints Church in Malborough today (December 19)
It features 36 decorated Christmas trees from schools, organisations, community groups, and families in the surroundings of the beautiful church that is over 800 years old.
The trees showcase a variety of themes.
The event closes at 5pm and admission is free but donations are welcome for the Seaside Parishes churches which include Galmpton, Hope Cove, Malborough and Salcombe.
There’s a raffle, refreshments and live music by local artists.
