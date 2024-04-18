Families are gathering for the passing out parade at Britannia Royal Naval College.
Three parades are held a year at Dartmouth where all Royal Navy officers are trained.
The guest of honour is Vice Admiral Kyte CB who will be carrying out the inspection.
The March on will be at 10.30am with the Band of the Royal Marines at 10.45am and the inspection by Vice Admiral Kyte at 11am.
139 officers are passing out with over 200 on parade.
Swords and cap await (Richard Harding)
Preparing for the big occasion (Richard Harding)