THE Leader of Devon County Council, Councillor Julian Brazil, has written to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to "express serious concern regarding the proposal to cancel the May 2026 local elections on the grounds of ongoing preparation for Local Government Reorganisation”.
He wrote to Steve Reed OBE MP, who is overseeing UK local government reform, including devolution and restructuring unitary authorities: “Cancelling scheduled elections for this reason would be a mistaken course of action and would carry significant democratic, legal and practical risks.”
Councillor Brazil adds: "I understand that Exeter City Council have debated this matter and concluded that they are requesting a postponement of the May 2026 elections on the basis of a lack of capacity.
"We have offered to the Leader of the City Council a commitment to provide resources and capacity from our Democratic Services to support the elections to go ahead, and understand that similar offers of support and capacity from Devon District Councils may be forthcoming too."
Devon County Council members also debated the matter.
He added: “Members were clear that proceeding with the elections would strengthen, rather than hinder, the success of reorganisation.
"Members agreed that if the current LGR timetable proves challenging, the more appropriate and proportionate response would be to extend the transitional timeline towards a single-council structure, rather than removing or delaying elections.
"This would allow reform to proceed in a managed and sustainable way while preserving democratic legitimacy throughout the process."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.