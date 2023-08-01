The Tesco Kingsbridge Superstore has been selected to take part in the special six-week trial. It will be offering pre-filled donation bags available for customers to buy and donate to the charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust.The bags will contain items that are most needed by local foodbanks and charities. Customers will also get additional opportunities over the summer to round up their bill at the checkout to make it even easier to offer financial support. Bags are available in stores until Sunday September 3, alongside every Tesco store’s permanent collection point where customers can donate long-life food items all year round. The option to round up at the South Hams tills is available to customers until August 6 and then again from August 28 to September 3.