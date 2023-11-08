Dartmouth History Research Group are hosting an event at Dartmouth library for those that are interested in learning more about the rich history of the town.
The voluntary research group have been spending their time researching and recording the history of Dartmouth and its surrounding villages for the community, so people can learn more about the place they live in.
They make their research available to the public, and are inviting the public to come and have a friendly chat with them at The Flavel in Dartmouth.
A spokesperson for Dartmouth library said: “If you are interested in local history, come and have a chat with Dartmouth History Research Group. The group is holding an event at Dartmouth Library on Friday, November 10, from 10am to 1pm.
"You’ll get a chance to find out more about the group and the history of Dartmouth and surrounding villages. It’s free, no booking is needed.”
The group were founded in 1991 by Ray Freeman, a local history teacher and author. Ray, who came to Devon in 1964, aimed to unite people interested in exploring local history.
Since then the group have focused on making their research on Dartmouth accessible to the public.