IT wasn’t only secondary school students across the county who received their GCSE results yesterday, Thursday, August 24... Learn Devon's adult learners were also collecting theirs.
Across all four of Learn Devon's centres - Bideford, Exmouth, Newton Abbot and Tavistock - adult learners dropped in to pick up their results and celebrate their efforts with staff, tutors and their families.
Among those celebrating at the Kennaway Centre in Exmouth after getting her grades was Natasha Cox, who got the Maths GCSE qualification she wanted.
Natasha said: 'I’m over the moon with my results. I worked so hard in the last six months. Fast track maths was a real challenge, but I got the grade, alongside my English GCSE grade.
'I started at Learn Devon doing a Functional Skill qualification in maths and then I moved on to their fast-track maths GCSE course. It was tough but I learnt more in those six months than I did while at school' she added.
David Spelman, also in Exmouth, said: 'I'm really happy and pleased with my result. It's worth studying the English language course with Learn Devon. I'm now off to study for a BA in History at Exeter University.'
On collecting her results in Exmouth Laura Moss said: 'It's great to finally get my results. I didn't get my GCSEs while at school but I've done it now and I'm chuffed. My son is starting his GCSEs in September so now he has to beat me!'
In Tavistock, Martin Ashton received his GCSE Maths qualification. He said: 'The course itself is challenging but with the environment that was set up for me to be able to study, it made things easier.
'Tavistock staff went above and beyond to create an environment that I felt comfortable in. The tutor was great and had more faith in me than I had in myself. I would like to say thank you to everyone involved as I wouldn’t have done it without them.'
Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: 'Congratulations to all of the adult learners who have gained their GCSE qualifications with Learn Devon. Many of Learn Devon's adult learners have had to balance their jobs and family commitments while studying for their GCSEs in English and maths, which takes a huge amount of dedication, and several learners have passed their GCSEs on the same day as their children.
'Well done one and all.'
Learn Devon, Devon County Council’s adult education service, offers free GCSE English and maths qualifications, with courses starting in September and in January.