Class Teacher, Amie Jones explained, “We have lots of pupils who have a special interest in cars and racing and this was a fantastic opportunity to engage them in their learning by following their interests. We are also lucky enough to have a former pupil of St Johns, Megan Endean, who has worked for Red Bull and McLaren as part of their design and development teams. We were able to hold a meeting with her on Zoom where the children could ask any questions they had.”