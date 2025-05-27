Our MP Caroline Voaden is quoted as saying that if the Government does away with the bus fare cap it would add insult to injury for the elderly: So I sent off to her a petition with signatures I had collected requesting the Government to instruct Stagecoach to re-instate the 9.30am Kingsbridge to Dartmouth service when the elderly, disabled, students and carers can use our bus passes: We now have to travel at 8.50am. Only to discover that Stagecoach has been bought by a German company!