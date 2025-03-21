My 28 Yr old granddaughter is one of those whose life will be blighted by this policy. She has a long term condition which means she easily becomes very tired, to the point of complete exhaustion. She has other conditions and was first awarded a Personal Independence Payment, or PIP, when she was 19. Within a few years she was diagnosed with a more debilitating and long-term condition. Subsequently, when her PIP was reassessed, and after a 30 minute interview, she had her PIP withdrawn. The letter on her recently diagnosed condition and its implications, written by her consultant who had been a specialist in that area for at least 30 years, was completely ignored. The subsequent report written by the interviewer was inaccurate and gave a deliberately false impression of her problems. Her mother had to struggle for almost 9 months to get this overturned. At that point the seriousness of her condition was recognised and her PIP was reinstated at an enhanced rate. The worry over those few months, and the emotional exhaustion of dealing with an indifferent bureaucracy, was a cause of great emotional distress. Worst of all, it was totally unnecessary. That's how it works, the system is set up in a way that deters people from accessing the help they need. It is truly wicked.