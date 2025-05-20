Since Israel's breaking of the ceasefire in March, Israel has refused to allow food and aid into Gaza, in effect starving the population. If this is not an act of genocide, what is? In September last year, the British government concluded that there was a clear risk that certain military exports to Israel might be used in violations of Humanitarian Law. Most, but not all, export licences for arms were suspended. The government now argues in the courts that it must maintain supplies of parts for F-35 jet fighters, used by Israel to bomb civilians. If the killing of 52,908 people is not against Humanitarian Law, what is? I am ashamed. We should all be ashamed.