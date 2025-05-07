No room, no reassurance
I stayed in Dartmouth over the Easter weekend and persuaded at least two locals to buy the Chronicle again, saying: “It’s back to 40 pages!”
I enjoyed the fabulous concert by Harbottle and Jonas, which I saw advertised in the Gazette, and sang along with the Mingulay Boat Song!
Thank you to MP Caroline for addressing vital issues, though sadly she could give little reassurance on increasing dental appointments.
Twice I had to call 111 in the middle of the night, to no avail. At 9am I went to my dental practice of nearly 60 years, explaining I’d called 111, and was again told to "go elsewhere" — even privately. I was accepted by the only practice with space and have since paid around £680 for a check-up, two fillings, and an extraction.
Recently, in extreme pain again, I called 111 at 2.30am. The sixth person I spoke to finally gave me an NHS appointment in Ivybridge. The delightful surgeon, trained in Plovdiv, helped me, and I wrote to thank her and her nurse, Micklina Elzbieta. I also asked if I could be taken on as an NHS patient should a place become available, but was told by reception, “3,000 people would have to move away.”
Doctors must work two years here after qualifying. Yet dentists can leave for higher-paid jobs in Australasia the next day. The solution seems obvious.
Having previously praised Norton Brook Medical Centre in the Gazette, honesty compels me to write the following.
On a Tuesday and Wednesday, both an optometrist and a GP said a doctor should look at my face, but I was told I wouldn’t be seen until “next week.” Two doctors apparently assessed it as “not urgent,” despite never seeing a photo. I replied, “A GP has seen my face and said I must see someone today.”
Eventually, Louis rang and said a GP would call in the next couple of days. I repeatedly asked not to be called before 11am as I had an appointment. Yet I received four calls before 11am, wasting NHS time (which I am passionate about not doing). Louis had recorded, “Not today. Try tomorrow.”
I finally saw a GP on Friday. I offered a handshake (while wearing gloves), saying, “Nice to meet you, Doctor…” but he kept his hands in his pockets. He asked, “Why are you wearing a mask?” I replied, “Because I read in the Gazette that norovirus cases are higher than ever recorded.”
A medical secretary then rudely told me I wouldn’t receive Attendance Allowance, even though I already do. My physio confirmed she had sent my notes to the GP, but the secretary refused to print them off, yet printed records from 25 years ago. My busy physio kindly called me back and provided a helpful, supportive report, signed “Senior Physiotherapist.” I left the Medical Centre in tears.
Thankfully, my wonderful GP friend has supported me throughout. Her dedication, even working through school holidays while driving her children to sports events, puts things into perspective.
Regarding G. Brooking’s letter ‘Labour delivers on promises’: we repeatedly read the word “announced,” but announcements are far from the same as delivery, as we all know.
Finally, thank God for the rain on Good Friday. It didn’t deter the visitors or our bold Walk of Witness. I said to Revd John Corrie, “I’m glad of the rain. It helps us identify, even a little, with Jesus, beaten and exhausted, carrying His cross to Calvary.” He replied, “Absolutely.”
We walked down Fore Street behind a strong young man carrying a large wooden cross, stopping to pray in the churches along the way. Thanks be to God — Jesus is alive.
Ruth Brooking
Kingsbridge
Country needs unity, not infighting
So, no sooner has the right wing plot to oust Kemi Badenoch by Robert Jenrick been exposed and later denied by Tory hierarchy like Kevin Hollinrake, than up pops one of Jenrick's henchmen, former North Northants council leader, Jason Smithers, to twist the knife.
And no sooner than Smithers had his say, up pops Kevin Hollinrake to again have his say, but this time by calling for "strong leadership" in yet another dig at Badenoch's leadership.
This isn't the strong leadership or good communications that Hollinrake pretends to advocate for at all.
It's a continuation of post Brexit civil war in the Conservative Party that both Hollinrake and Badenoch have denied for so long.
Hence, if the Conservative Party can't be trusted to tell the truth about the state of their own party, how can the Conservative Party be trusted to run a council, let alone the country?
Far from panic and fall outs, what our country needs is a party that puts country first and party second and, as opposed to the right wing cuts and Trumpian dogma offered by Reform UK, that's a policy only available with a Labour government keeping its promises, clearing up fourteen years of a Tory mess, putting money back in working class pockets, and making our country respected on the world stage once again.
Geoffrey Brooking
Via Email
No real progress, just debt
In response to the letter by Geoffrey Brooking (Gazette, May 1) about “Labour delivers real progress” — yes, that’s great news, but it is all on borrowed money and at the unions’ demand. This means borrowing is at its limit.
Also paying for this so-called progress are the pensioners who have lost their winter fuel payments, businesses paying more in National Insurance, inflation skyrocketing, council tax up, beer up, pubs empty or closing down, wedding venues down on bookings — as are the taxi services.
So, Mr Brooking, it’s the man in the street — when he or she spends, the economy works. If not, it doesn’t.
Mr Rishi Sunak, then Prime Minister, said in his closing speech it’s the working man that Rachel Reeves has demolished.
Remember: Labour – borrow – spend – bust. And Rachel Reeves will be back for more.
R. Smith
Braintree
Time to ditch first past the post
I would like to congratulate Jacqui Hodgson on her resounding victory in last Thursday's Devon County Council election. It just goes to show how the local electorate in Totnes and Dartington appreciate such a hardworking honest councillor standing up for Green issues and common sense.
On the wider issue of the national rise of Reform I would suggest the Government has three options to address this worrying trend:
Try to win back Labour voters by being "Reform-lite" and continuing to shift to the Right. This I would suggest can only end in tears, as there is a sizeable progressive vote in the UK (as witnessed by Jacqui's win) currently split between Labour, Lib Dems and the Greens, which would likely be alienated by this move. This would be the least good outcome.
Prior to the next General Election get the three progressive parties to agree on running or promoting the single strongest candidate in each constituency (as happened so successfully at the last General Election when Caroline Voaden was endorsed by the South Devon Primary exercise). Although this turned out to be very successful in South Devon, it is probably unrealistic to consider a nationwide agreement given the traditional party loyalties and rivalries.
Enact Proportional Representation to replace our antiquated First past the Post voting system, which in Europe we share only with the dictatorship in Belarus. The outcome of the last General Election was wildly unrepresentative of the votes cast, giving Labour a huge majority far exceeding its 34% of electoral support. The splintering of the old two party system means that First past the Post is just not up to the job anymore and needs to go. Whilst this would almost certainly result in coalition government, as is the case across Europe, it would allow progressive parties to unite around shared values and form a coherent bloc able to address the concerns of the electorate and the undemocratic voices coming from the far Right. This would take political courage from Keir Starmer, but would effectively change the electoral landscape forever, as promised but never enacted by Tony Blair's government many years ago. This would be the best outcome, and would definitely be a case of thinking outside the box - clearly necessary when the whole shape of the box has so recently changed. So to Keir Starmer I would say "Feel the fear and do it anyway."
Robert Smith
Totnes