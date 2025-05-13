Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) was delighted to welcome a delegation of 16 school leaders, teachers, and academics from the Netherlands, as part of an exciting collaboration with Devon Research School.
The visit offered Dutch educators the chance to explore how English schools, including KCC, use evidence-based practices to guide decision-making in leadership, curriculum design, and teaching methods.
Throughout the day, the visitors gained valuable insights into the principles that underpin Education South West’s approach to curriculum and pedagogy, as well as how partnerships with the Research School and the Education Endowment Foundation drive improvements in educational outcomes.
The delegation also had the opportunity to observe KCC’s classrooms, where they were impressed by the calm, purposeful learning environments and the collaborative efforts of staff and students.
The Devon Research School is committed to developing a culture of evidence-informed practice in schools across the South West.
Its focus is on breaking the link between family income and educational achievement.
The partnership and professional development work is about putting educational research into practice and improving learning experiences and prospects for all students.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"We were thrilled to host such a distinguished group of educators from the Netherlands.
“It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase how we use research and evidence to enhance teaching and learning.
“We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff, and it was a pleasure to share our best practices with our international visitors."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“This visit highlights the importance of global collaboration in education.
“By learning from one another, we can continue to improve the educational experiences of students both locally and internationally. We are excited to continue exploring these valuable partnerships."