Life on the Edge is a project run by National Landscape South Devon which is the new name for South Devon Area of Natural Beauty (ANOB).
Their aim is to restore the populations of some of the country’s rarest insects which can be found between Berry Head and Wembury.
The area includes the last known colony of the six-banded nomad bee which is facing extinction in the very near future unless something is done.
More than twenty other invertebrates are in danger such as the Long-horned bee, the short- necked oil beetle and the Moon Spider.
Celebrations were held at both Wembury and the Ariel Centre at KEVICC in Totnes.
The next stage was assembling all the evidence with detailed numbers, plans,survey results and more which was sent off in August.
Life on the Edge or LotE which is pronouced as Lottie emerged between April 2022 and July 2023.
This was a result of funding from a number of organisations including The National Trust South Devon, The Devon Environment Foundation and Milkywire.
Aside from funding it has also been about taling to ket people such as landowners, farmers , schools and communities.
The aim has been to promote green activity to help sustain the environment. This includes re cruiting volunteers.
In August 2023 they applied for just over £2m from the Heritage Fund towards the £4.25 needed in total for the project. If succesful the five-year delivery phase will begin in April 2024.