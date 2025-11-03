An environment-focused community group in Devon has taken a “really big decision” and rejected nearly £5,000 in grant funding due to it being offered by the region’s water company.
Little Green Change, a non-profit organisation based in Lyme Regis, had been trying to raise vital cash for environmental action work in the South West on the website ActionFunder.
It received a notification from the funding platform that it had been given £4,825, but when it learned where the cash would be coming from, it decided not to take it.
“It was a really big decision and could have a big impact on what we do because we are working with such small amounts of money and it has been financially very tough since launching in September 2023,” said Clare Matheson, the founder and director of the organisation, which specialises in environmental education and opportunities for primary and secondary-aged children.
“We’re not covering our costs at the moment but we do it because we are passionate about it and it is the right thing to do.”
The amount of cash rejected represents a significant proportion of the group’s usual cash flow, with the organisation receiving £21,000 in its most recent full financial year.
“But we think of it as greenwashing,” Ms Matheson added, referring to the concept of companies using the likes of community grants to make themselves appear environmentally or socially minded, even though some of their operations might have negative effects.
“It’s what some of the biggest companies do, as while the amounts they give away might be large sums to organisations like us, when you look at the millions of pounds they give to shareholders, as a percentage, the community grants isn’t a huge amount at all.”
This month, South West Water was rated red for its environmental performance for the 14th year in a row, receiving two stars out of a potential four in the annual Environmental Performance Assessment report for 2024 by the Environment Agency.
Kristy Poulton, events co-ordinator at South West Water, said: “We are disappointed not to have been able to support the work of Little Green Change after their application to our Better Futures Fund was successful, and the funding they secured will be reallocated.
“Our Better Futures Fund is the largest community funding programme we’ve ever launched, with £5 million to be invested over the next five years.
“The fund includes £2.5m for community groups involved with physical activity, education, health and wellbeing, and positive environmental impacts, with the remaining £2.5m being invested towards alleviating hardship.
“We’re serious about reducing pollution and protecting the environment. We’ve already removed three-quarters of the top 20 spilling sites from 2023, reduced spills at bathing beaches by 20 per cent over the past five years and are investing £760 million over the next five years to reduce the use of storm overflows.
“We welcome interest from other organisations working to make a positive impact in their communities.”
Graham Roberts from the River Lim Action Group gave his support to Little Green Change.
“Unfortunately too many companies jump on the bandwagon of self-promotion by offering small grants elsewhere, when they clearly do not have their own house in order. The water industry is a broken system that needs radical reform and effective regulation.”
