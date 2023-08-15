Enjoy history in good company today (August 16) with a Living History Day at Totnes Museum.
It features costumed visitors and The Tudor Dance Group.
The costumed visitors will be making themselves at home in Elizabethan townhouse so enjoy exploring the museum and see how many you come across.
What will you ask them? Excitingly Lady Elizabeth will be giving short talks about Tudor Costume, Food and Cooking, and Swaddling a Baby.
Best of all, you get to experience all these fantastic attractions all for free.