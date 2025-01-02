Former RSPCA trustee and treasurer, Barbara Gardner, 61, has been appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to animal welfare in the King’s New Year’s Honours.
She said: "I'm deeply honoured and humbled to have received an MBE for services to animal welfare. The fact that animal welfare is being recognised is amazing, as it's something which I feel has been often overlooked.”
While animal kindness and compassion were always in her heart, it was Barbara’s skills and experience as a chartered accountant that led her to becoming a charity trustee and later taking on the role of treasurer.
“I wasn't always in animal welfare, I used to be an accountant, but it was something I always wanted to get involved in.”
Barbara joined the RSPCA as a volunteer in Devon and served for almost 13 years as treasurer and trustee for the then RSPCA Torquay and South East Devon branch.
She later became a trustee of the national charity from 2008 to 2014 and again from 2018 to 2021 when she also served as treasurer.
“My highlight at the RSPCA was working with Chris Sherwood to turn around the finance and governance and of course working with all the people there who are amazing and so dedicated to animals. At the end of the day, it's all for the animals” added Barbara.
Barbara also founded the Animal Interfaith Alliance (AIA) and is its CEO.
Since 2014, she has worked amongst religious communities, bringing together faith-based animal advocacy organisations to educate, press for animal protection, and promote social justice.
She is also the author of 'The Compassionate Animal: An Interfaith Guide to the Extended Circle of Compassion.’
She said: "I founded the Animal Interfaith Alliance in 2014. We've just celebrated our tenth anniversary. We work with 12 member organisations and 20 affiliated organisations from around the globe. We are involved in education and advocacy and we have produced education materials to support religious education from the age of four up to A-levels, which launched in February last year.
“We also run a spirited arts competition for schools, and it's amazing to see young people's imaginations when they discuss ethics. We have recently become a UN Environment Programme accredited organisation and we are part of the Faith for Earth Coalition. I have also recently joined the UNEP Interfaith Women Council. Basically, we get involved with animal welfare anywhere faith-based. People of faith make up over 80% of the world's population. Their views make a difference and can lead to global transformation. All faiths teach compassion for animals."
RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said: “This is such a wonderful achievement and thoroughly well deserved. Barbara has dedicated many years to animal welfare at a local, national and international level and her work as RSPCA treasurer was instrumental in helping us reform the RSPCA into a modern and forward-facing organisation.
“We congratulate Barbara on all that she has achieved for animals and the amazing work she continues to do to improve the lives of every kind.”