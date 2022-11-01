Local businesses prepare for Christmas
As Christmas edges closer, businesses and musical groups around the South Hams have begun preparing various events to get locals in the festive spirit.
The Kingsmen Barbershop Chorus are working on their Christmas concert, which will take place on Saturday December 3rd at 7pm. The concert is being held at St Luke’s Church in Newton Abbot and will be a charitable event for Horsemanship for Health CIC.
The Kingsmen are a local Barbershop group that have been singing both locally and internationally for thirty one years. They were formed in 1991, and have toured both in the US and Holland.
Horsemanship for Health is a charity that works to improve mental health through horses, using the connection to the animal and natural world to help people better understand themselves and heal.
The concert will be held with a brass quartet, and entry is by donation.
At Salcombe Yacht Club, a Christmas fair will be taking place on December 1st from 10am-3pm.
The free fair will include items from local business across Salcombe, with over 20 stall holders now confirmed. In a post on social media, the yacht club said, “with so many amazing local companies trading at our Christmas Fair this really is a date for your diaries!
Spread over two floors, we’ve got everything from sweet treats & boozy gift boxes to home interiors and jewellery; a little something for everyone.”
They described the scenic nature of their location, saying “our venue offers the best views in Salcombe, overlooking the Harbour, the beautiful Beaches and over The Bar out to sea.”
They will also be serving a festive lunch menu, including mulled wine, mince pies and their usual hot and cold beverages.
Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas will also be arriving on December 3rd this year, where local businesses can set up Christmassy stalls and visitors can enjoy the festive cheer along Kingsbridge’s Fore Street. Organisers describe the event as “A wonderfully festive day out in Kingsbridge, with street stalls, lights, Father Christmas on his sleigh, entertainment, carol singers and more”.
