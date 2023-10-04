Vicky Holloway fell victim to the scam after the gentleman targeted Churston Golf Club. She said: “It’s really embarrassing that I got caught out by a very obvious £50 fake note. He came in and said that he wanted a sleeve of golf balls for £13.95, it was for his father in law. He gave me the note and it didn’t feel right but he offered £4 coins and I gave him two £20 notes change. He took the time to talk about his young son having lessons and asked when they (are) on.