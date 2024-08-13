Cancer services at Torbay and South Devon have once again been rated highly by local adults in the latest National Cancer Patient Experience Survey, the NHS Foundation Trust has said.
The survey, which is overseen by a national cancer patient experience advisory group, invited people who had received their care from 132 NHS trusts across the country to share their thoughts on the care they had received.
More than 600 people with a confirmed primary diagnosis of cancer who had received their care from Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust from April to June 2023 took part.
In total, 94 per cent of people said they were given the information and support they needed before their appointment, and 76 per cent of them said they felt able to talk about their needs and concerns before their treatment began.
This was the second year in a row where nearly all of the results scored higher than the national average.